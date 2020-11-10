Bikram Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Bikram (बिक्रम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Bikram is part of 31. Patliputra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,07,261 eligible electors, of which 1,58,275 were male, 1,47,497 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,92,531 eligible electors, of which 1,55,451 were male, 1,37,071 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,949 eligible electors, of which 1,33,143 were male, 1,15,806 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bikram in 2015 was 848. In 2010, there were 597.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Siddharth of INC won in this seat by defeating Anil Kumar of BJP by a margin of 44,311 votes which was 25.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.44% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Anil Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Siddharth of LJP by a margin of 2,352 votes which was 1.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 29.57% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 191. Bikram Assembly segment of Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patliputra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 19 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bikram are: Kiran Devi (RJD), Vijayendra Yadav (JDU), Shiv Shankar Prasad (RLSP), Shweta Singh (LJP), Akhileshwar Nath Tiwari (JSNP), Kamal Kumar Singh (VPI), Krishna Paswan (BKVP), Baban Kumar (JAPL), Manmohan Singh (RJLPS), Santosh Kumar Singh (RJJP), Ramdeo Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.66%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.12%, while it was 52.93% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 191. Bikram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 315. In 2010 there were 302 polling stations.

Extent:

191. Bikram constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Naubatpur and Bikram; Gram Panchayats Koudiya, Bindaul, Kunjwa, Machchhalpur Lai, Yamunapur and Taranagar of Bihta Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Bikram seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bikram is 359.77 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bikram is: 25°28'32.5"N 84°53'38.4"E.

