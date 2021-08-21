Bikru Ambush Inquiry: 21 of 65 Case Files Against Gangster Vikas Dubey Missing

In the judicial commission’s inquiry report of the ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village in July last year, alarming facts have come to light. A total of 21 out of 65 case files registered against gangster Vikas Dubey are missing and, even after instructions by top officials, police could not find these missing files. The cases were registered at Shivli, Kalyanpur, Chaubepur and Billaur police stations of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

On July 3, 2020, eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals in an attack from a rooftop when a police team entered Bikru village to arrest Dubey. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured. The gangster and five of his aides were later killed in subsequent encounters, for which the commission gave UP police a clean chit on Friday.

The commission set up to probe the Bikru case and the encounter killings, has submitted a 132-page report. The report states that Dubey and his gang were protected by local police as well as revenue and administrative officials in Kanpur. Due to this, Dubey got information about a police raid at his house on the night of the incident and his name was not included in the list of top criminals, despite 64 cases pending against him, the report adds.

The report also states that there was never even a fair investigation in cases registered against him.

On the other hand, 37 police personnel were found guilty of helping gangsters in Kanpur, including cops from 1996 to 2020, who helped Dubey escape the law.

Inspector general range Mohit Agarwal, who is heading the seven-member special investigation team in Kanpur, said 11 circle officers, including the then deputy inspector general Anant Dev Tiwari, were also found guilty. They are being probed by the government and a list has been prepared of personnel from the rank of inspector to constable, Tiwari said.

He added that the list included 37 police personnel, of which two have died and four have retired.

