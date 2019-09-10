Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bilateral Talks with Pakistan Only on PoK, Says VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was only a temporary and transitory provision in the Constitution.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bilateral Talks with Pakistan Only on PoK, Says VP Venkaiah Naidu
File photo of Venkaiah Naidu.
Loading...

New Delhi: Bilateral talks with Pakistan will be held only on the issue of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

He said the dilution of Article 370 will accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir as several central schemes and laws, which could not be implemented there earlier will be enforced, including the ones dealing with strengthening local bodies.

Interacting with a delegation of a 'sarpanch' (village heads) and 'panch' (panchayat members) from Jammu and Kashmir here, Naidu pointed out that Article 370 was only a temporary and transitory provision in the Constitution.

"The vice president said that talks with Pakistan would be held only on PoK and asserted that the safety, security and integrity of the nation were paramount for every Indian," a statement issued by his secretariat after the interaction said.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections which were held under governor's rule after a long gap, the vice president expressed happiness that 74 per cent of the electorate had voted.

He said with dilution of Article 370, panchayats will now become more dynamic "as the 3Fs -- funds, functions and functionaries -- would be devolved to them," according to the statement.

During the interaction, the vice president also suggested that it should be made mandatory to hold elections to local bodies every five years. "There should be no discretion or scope for the states to either postpone or advance them," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram