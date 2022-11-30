Bilkis Bano Moves SC, Challenges Release of 11 Rape Convicts; CJI Says 'Will Examine Issue'

Bilkis Bano on Wednesday challenged the early remission of the 11 convicts who were serving a life sentence for gangraping her and murdering her family in the 2002 Gujarat riots and were freed on August 15 this year in the Supreme Court.

Her lawyer filed a writ petition challenging the remission of the life sentence of the convicts on Wednesday. Bilkis Bano also filed a review plea against the May order of the Supreme Court which allowed Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy in the case.

As Bano’s lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for listing, he said he would into it and decide if both pleas could be heard together and by the same bench.

The 11 convicts, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment, were given early release in August 2022 by the Gujarat government. Defending the decision, the state government had stated in its affidavit that the remission was granted for “good behavior" after the convicts had served 14 years of sentence in prison.

The government also said that the convicts were not released under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of the celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" but as per the 1992 Remission Policy.

After their release on August 15, the convicts were received with sweets and garlands. Their release drew nationwide criticism and several petitions questioning the decision of the Gujarat government were filed in the top court.

During the 2002 Gujarat riots, a 5-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and her family were ambushed by the accused, who gangraped her, murdered her three-year-old daughter and the rest of her family and left her for dead.

