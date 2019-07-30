Take the pledge to vote

Bill Allowing Women to Work in Night Shifts Tabled in Goa Assembly

The amendment has been moved "with a view to boost the manufacturing sector and to facilitate ease of doing business", according to the bill's statement of objects and reasons.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Representative image.
Panaji: The Goa government on Tuesday tabled a Bill in the Assembly which seeks to allow women staff to work in night shifts in factories from 7pm to 6am.

Factories and Boilers Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar tabled The Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the House. The amendment has been moved "with a view to boost the manufacturing sector and to facilitate ease of doing business", according to the bill's statement of objects and reasons.

The bill, cleared by the state cabinet on June 26, seeks to amend Section 66 of the Act to enable women to do night shifts.

Once the bill is passed by the House, women employees would be able to work from 7pm to 6am subject to their employer taking prior approval from the Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers.

