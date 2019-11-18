Bill Gates Calls on PM Narendra Modi Day After Attending Niti Aayog Event in Delhi
Earlier in the day, Gates participated in an event where NITI Aayog launched the 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform' report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bill Gates on Monday. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place.
The prime minister made these remarks in a tweet after Gates called on him this evening.
"Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place," the prime minister said.
Earlier in the day, Gates participated in an event where NITI Aayog launched the 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform' report.
Modi was recently conferred an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Bachchan Family Celebrates Aaradhya's 8th Birthday
- Salman Khan Consoles an Overwhelmed Saiee Manjrekar During Dabangg 3 Promotions
- Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck Petition for Release of Snyder Cut Version of Justice League
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: A Lot of Style And Even More Substance
- Tik-Tok Prepares to Take On Instagram And Facebook With Shopping Links in Posts