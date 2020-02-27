Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bill Making Marathi Mandatory in All Schools Cleared in Maharashtra Assembly

The development coincided with `Marathi Bhasha Din' (Marathi language day) which is celebrated on February 27. The state Legislative Council had passed the bill on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bill Making Marathi Mandatory in All Schools Cleared in Maharashtra Assembly
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill which makes Marathi a compulsory subject across all schools in the state.

The development coincided with `Marathi Bhasha Din' (Marathi language day) which is celebrated on February 27. The state Legislative Council had passed the bill on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at a function at the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature complex) to celebrate Marathi Language Day, sought to downplay worries about declineof Marathi, saying that it is "inscribed on rocks, hearts and hills" and has survived foreign rule.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers too were present.

"When we celebrate `Marathi Bhasha Din', why do we do it by expressing concern about what will happen to Marathi?" the chief minister said. "Marathi is not an ordinary language. Leave aside the language, there was a time when even the hoof-beats of the horses that Marathas rode made enemies run helter-skelter," he said.

"Marathi is inscribed on rocks, hearts and hills. Only speaking the language should suffice," Thackeray said. Marathi survived Mughal and British rules, he pointed out.

The chief minister also asked why there was a need for anyone's approval for granting the status of classical language to Marathi.

"Those who are seeking evidence of whether Marathi is a classical language wouldn't have been born had Shivaji Maharaj not been there," he said.

Stressing the need to imbibe Marathi culture, he also asked why schools are not named for Maharashtrian saints such as Tukaram, Namdev and others.

He respects other languages, the chief minister added. Ajit Pawar said the urge to speak the language should "come from within".

Marathi should be used in trade and also in computer operations, he said. The deputy CM lauded the passage of the bill in the Legislative Council making Marathi a compulsory subject in

the schools of all boards in Maharashtra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram