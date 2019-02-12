LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bill on Ponzi Schemes Introduced in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal said the bill will plug the loopholes which allow ponzi schemes to target small investors.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bill on Ponzi Schemes Introduced in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
File photo of finance minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
New Delhi: A bill seeking to protect gullible investors from ponzi schemes was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

The House will take up the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday. Members from the treasury benches and the opposition suggested to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the Question Hour
may be suspended on Wednesday, the last day of the Budget Session, to take up the bill so that it can be sent to Rajya Sabha for passage after the Lok Sabha approves it.

Goyal said the bill will plug the loopholes which allow ponzi schemes to target small investors. The bill seeks to put in place a mechanism by which such depositors can be compensated. It has incorporated recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance.

The bill will effectively tackle the menace of illicit deposit-taking activities, and prevent such schemes from
duping the poor and gullible people of their hard earned savings, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said last week after the Cabinet had approved it.

The bill was initially introduced in Parliament on July 18, 2018 and was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram