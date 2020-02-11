Delhi result tally
Bill Passed in Parliament to Include More Tribes in Karnataka in ST Category
The Bill seeks to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities in ST category to ensure they get reservation and other benefits provided by the government.
New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to include certain tribal communities in Karnataka in the Scheduled Tribe category.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote on Tuesday, while Rajya Sabha has already approved it in the previous session.
It seeks to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities in ST category to ensure they get reservation and other benefits provided by the government.
The amendments have been made in the list of STs in Karnataka.
