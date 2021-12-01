Bill Scrapping Three Farm Laws Gets President Kovind's Assent

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday has given his assent to the Bill cancelling the three farm laws.

The parliament on Monday had approved the repeal of the three controversial farm laws in rushed voice votes in both Houses on the first day of the winter session.

Though the repeal bill was passed by voice vote within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses, opposition members continued their protest demanding a discussion on farmers’ issues, including legal sanctity to Minimum Support Price(MSP) of crops and compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was awaiting the assent of the President for the formal withdrawal of the three laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.