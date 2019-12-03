Bill Seeking to Regulate Recycling of Ships Gets Lok Sabha Nod
The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserting that the proposed law will help the ship recycling industry and generate more jobs.
Minister of shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya.
New Delhi: A bill which seeks to regulate recycling of ships according to international standards was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
While most of the amendments moved by opposition members were withdrawn, some which were tabled were defeated.
Mandaviya said protection of environment and safety of workers are the soul of the bill.
