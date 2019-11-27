Bill to Ban Electronic Cigarettes Passed by Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18.

