News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Bill to Modify List of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu Introduced in Lok Sabha
1-MIN READ

Bill to Modify List of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu Introduced in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

According to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the TN government has proposed certain modifications in the list of Scheduled Castes by way of grouping of seven castes which presently exist as separate castes.

A bill to modify the list of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in Lok Sabha on Saturday. According to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in the lower house, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed certain modifications in the list of Scheduled Castes by way of grouping of seven castes which presently exist as separate castes.

The Registrar General of India has conveyed concurrence to the proposed modifications, the bill said. To give effect to the changes, it is necessary to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 by Parliament.

Six Presidential Orders were issued specifying Scheduled Castes in respect of various states and Union Territories. These Orders have been amended from time to time by Acts of Parliament.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...