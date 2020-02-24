Billboards Hailing India-US Ties Dominate Ahmedabad Skyline as City Welcomes Trump Today
Pictures of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking together, shaking hands, and waving at the crowd during the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US last year also feature on the hoardings that have come up at prominent places in the city ahead of the Monday event.
A woman rides a scooter past a hoarding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, India, February 22, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
Ahmedabad: 'The world's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy' is how some of the billboards describe US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.
Some billboards put up in the city also hail the Indo-US relations while conveying the message of 'stronger friendship for a brighter future'.
Pictures of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking together, shaking hands, and waving at the crowd during the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US last year also feature on the hoardings that have come up at prominent places in the city ahead of the Monday event.
A number of billboards have been placed at strategic locations along the route of the planned 22-km roadshow of the two leaders as well as near the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area and other parts of the city.
'World's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy', reads one of the billboards.
'Two great democracies at the world's biggest stadium', says another.
A hoarding with a picture of Modi, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump conveys the message: 'Stronger friendship for a brighter future'.
Another billboard featuring the Motera stadium in the background along with a picture of Trump and Modi and a huge crowd waving the tricolour says, 'Bringing India and America together at the world's biggest cricket stadium'.
Several walls along the roadshow route have also been painted with pictures of Modi and Trump together, along with graffiti highlighting friendship between India and the US, and conveying a message of bonhomie between the two nations.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani does not feature in any of the billboards related to the 'Namaste Trump' event. The mega event, to be jointly addressed by Trump and Modi at the Motera stadium, is expected to be attended by around 1.10 lakh people.
Before the Motera event, Trump and Modi will participate in a 22-km roadshow, which will start from the Ahmedabad airport and end at the cricket stadium while passing through the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.
Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Sunday asked people of the city to be a part of the roadshow.
"Hello #Ahmedabad. Come, be a part of the 22 km long MEGA #IndiaRoadShow Lets showcase the best of Indian Culture & Diversity to the World #NamasteTrump," he tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabboo Ratnani Has This to Say About His Calendar Shoot with Kiara Advani Being Plagiarised
- Varun Dhawan Welcomes Donald Trump to India in Hilarious Video, Says He Has Ordered Pav Bhaji for Him
- NASA Records 'Hottest Temperature' in Antarctica, Shows Shocking Images of Melting Snow
- Watch: Elderly Pune Woman Stands on Pavement and Scolds Bikers Riding on the Footpath
- Coronavirus Impact: Samsung Factory in Korea Shut Down After Employee Tests Positive