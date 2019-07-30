Bills Against Honour Killing, Mob Lynching Introduced in Rajasthan Assembly
A Bill is introduced in Rajasthan Assembly to make honour killing a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence with life imprisonment and fine of upto Rs 5 lakh, said the chief minister.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the purpose of introducing bills making honour killing and mob lynching a cognisable, non-bailable offence is to punish such acts of violence and criminal intimidation severely.
"Bill introduced in Rajasthan Assembly today to make honour killing a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence with life imprisonment and fine of upto Rs 5 lakh.
The bill also has the provision of death penalty for the accused. The purpose is to punish such acts of violence and criminal intimidation severely.#Rajasthan— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2019
In another tweet, he wrote, "There is a provision to appoint a nodal officer to prevent lynchings in the state. Mob lynchings result in loss of livelihood, injuries and death of persons at the hands of mobs. The purpose of the bill is to nip the evil in the bud, and to prevent spreading of hatred or incitement to mob lynching by creating special offences against it."
Today, both the bills were introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on behalf of the chief minister in Rajasthan Assembly.
