Bills for Creation of Three Capitals Moved in AP Legislative Council after 8-hour Standoff

Amaravati: Ending nearly eight-hour-long standoff, the YSR Congress Party government on Tuesday tabled in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council two bills which will facilitate the setting up of three capitals in the state.

After opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is in majority in the Upper House, blocked the introduction of the bills citing rules leading to five adjournments since morning, Chairman MA Sharrif allowed the jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to move the key legislations.

Ending the stalemate, the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and another bill to repeal the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 were moved and the House is likely to sit late for the debate and passage.

The bills, which seek to pave the way for establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, were passed by the Assembly late on Monday night amid protests by farmers of the Amaravati region and TDP.

