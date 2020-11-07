Bineesh Kodiyeri's ED Custody Extended till November 11 in Money Laundering Case

A special court dealing with money laundering cases on Saturday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement directorate by four more days. The ED produced him before the special court as the five day custody ended today.

The agency arrested Bineesh on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka. The agency sought four days custody, saying they found drug peddler Mohammed Anoop's debit card at his residence and needed to make further investigations. The ED has charged that the hotel Anoop was operating in Bengaluru was Bineesh's Benami property.

The probe agency has charged Bineesh with transferring huge amounts of money into Anoop's bank account. The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago..

