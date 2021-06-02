Biological E Seeks Rs 1,500 Crore Advance From Centre to Produce 30 Crore Covid Jabs: Report

Pharmaceutical firm Biological E has sought an advance of Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre for the manufacture of 30 crore Covid-19 vaccines, a report in ThePrint stated.

In April, the Hyderabad company had got the nod from the Central Drugs and Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct phase 3 clinical trials on its Covid vaccine candidate, which it is developing in association with Baylor College of Medicine, US, and is modelled after the Hepatitis E vaccine.

Apart from this, Biological E Ltd has also partnered with Canada-based Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc, to manufacture an mRNA (messenger Ribonucleic acid) vaccine PTX-COVID19-B in India. Biological E will handle all clinical development and regulatory activities for the mRNA vaccine in India and other jurisdictions licensed by it.

It targets one billion dose production capacity in 2022. “Providence will provide the necessary technology transfer for Biological E to manufacture mRNA vaccines in India, with a minimum production capacity of 600 million doses in 2022 and a target capacity of 1 billion doses, a company statement read.

