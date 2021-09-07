‘Biplab Deb Irrelevant, People Don’t Want Him’: Sushmita Dev on TMC’s Prospects in Tripura

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who has been in Tripura for the last one week to set up an organisation at the grassroot level in order to strengthen the party cadre, has criticised the Congress for not taking the state seriously. In an exclusive interview with News18’s Kamalika Sengupta, Dev even called chief minister Biplav Deb “irrelevant” and a “liability to BJP” and said “people don’t want him anymore”.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Can the Trinamool Congress make a mark in Tripura?

TMC was there in Tripura but this time it is different. BJP has totally failed in Tripura. People need an alternative. The initial response is great that is why the TMC is an alternative. With Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership, TMC is focused in Tripura.

In the Bengal Assembly polls, the TMC projected BJP as an outsider because they came from another state. Since, TMC is from West Bengal is it also an outsider?

TMC is an outsider in what sense? TMC this time is starting over again. Last time, it was an experiment, which didn’t go well. Abhishek Banerjee is focused. We are no outsiders. We are here to stay and grow.

Is it Biplab Deb vs Susmita Dev?

It is a fight between two ideologies, not two people; it is a fight against tyranny as Abhishek Banerjee had said yesterday. Abhishek will be leading the team and Mamata Banerjee will come to power in Tripura I am sure.

Why is there violence every day?

Violence is knee-jerk reaction to panic. People need a change and anyone who is trying to stop this is the BJP. BJP can do arm-twisting but this won’t help. You will not be able to stop us. TMC fears nothing.

The Opposition comprises Left and Congress. Why will people think of TMC?

Congress has neglected Tripura and is nowhere. They don’t even have a committee for two years. I know one observer of Tripura Congress who never visited Tripura. People believe Congress is not there.

Do you think Congress lacks seriousness in various states?

I will not say about other states but in the northeast they are confused. Mamata Banerjee is focused on northeast. Congress has saga of neglect.

You share a good relation with Gandhis. Bhupen Borah says you never told them the problem?

A Pradesh Congress Committee chief should concentrate on his party. He knows well what happened. Tarun Gogoi, no matter what they deny, was also part of that disastrous alliance. They have now broken the alliance but again they will be together. I don’t need any advice from him. I know what I did.

If Congress and TMC are together for the 2024 General Elections, will you be uncomfortable? Who will be the PM?

The 2024 election is the battle to save the country, there is no individual aspiration. Mamata Banerjee is putting all efforts. Hope the Congress gets numbers. The larger picture is to save the country from the damage the NDA has done. The person who will become the PM has to undo the damage.

Any message for Biplab Deb?

He is irrelevant now. Biplab Deb is a liability to the BJP now. People just don’t want him. There is no point talking about him. His helpline is a gimmick.

