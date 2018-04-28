English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Biplab Deb Says Civil Engineers Should Join Civil Services for Prior Knowledge in Building Society
After his 'Internet in the Mahabharata era' remark, his latest offering is about the civil engineers, “Civil engineers should join civil services, as they have the experience to build the society,” he said.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.
New Delhi: Tripura CM Biplab Deb is back with another bizarre comment. Days after courting a major controversy over his remarks against Diana Hayden, Deb said on Saturday civil engineers would be better suited for civil services over mechanical engineers.
This is the third consecutive statement of Deb that has failed to impress his critics. After his 'Internet in the Mahabharata era' remark, his latest offering is about the civil engineers. He said, “Civil engineers should join civil services as they have the prior experience to build the society.”
According to the local media, Deb was attending an event in Agartala to mark the Civil Service Day when he said, “If a civil engineer becomes an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, he can give inputs in construction projects, which mechanical engineers cannot.”
He didn’t stop at that and added, “One should not opt for civil services after studying mechanical engineering. Civil engineers have the experience and knowledge to help build administration and society. Civil engineering gives that kind of knowledge.”
Earlier, arts graduates use to appear for the civil services examination and now, medical and engineering graduates are also joining the services, he said.
Deb said civil service officers should be all-rounders as "people who are expert in all disciplines have the highest demand".
To drive his point home, he cited the examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.
"People take names of special players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Dev's bowling was good, but batting was also excellent. This is the age of speciality. All-rounders are accorded highest priority," Deb said.
He also touched upon the medical profession and said, “Doctors also have an added benefit of utilizing their skills in a civil service post.” According to Tripura Infoway, he said, “If someone is a doctor, then the knowledge can be immediately applied to treat the sick.”
Two days ago, Deb grabbed the headlines for questioning Diana Hayden’s Miss World title won 20 years ago and compared her with Aishwarya Rai. He had said, “Indian beauty should ideally look like Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Actually, it was part of a fixed plan, which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of the international market. Aishwarya Rai’s victory was well deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman.” He later apologised for his remarks.
This came soon after his ‘Internet’ comment in which Deb claimed that the Internet technology is nothing new to India as something on similar lines existed even in the Mahabharata era when Sanjaya would share updates about the Kurukshetra battle with Dhritarashtra.
Also Watch
This is the third consecutive statement of Deb that has failed to impress his critics. After his 'Internet in the Mahabharata era' remark, his latest offering is about the civil engineers. He said, “Civil engineers should join civil services as they have the prior experience to build the society.”
According to the local media, Deb was attending an event in Agartala to mark the Civil Service Day when he said, “If a civil engineer becomes an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, he can give inputs in construction projects, which mechanical engineers cannot.”
He didn’t stop at that and added, “One should not opt for civil services after studying mechanical engineering. Civil engineers have the experience and knowledge to help build administration and society. Civil engineering gives that kind of knowledge.”
Earlier, arts graduates use to appear for the civil services examination and now, medical and engineering graduates are also joining the services, he said.
Deb said civil service officers should be all-rounders as "people who are expert in all disciplines have the highest demand".
To drive his point home, he cited the examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.
"People take names of special players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Dev's bowling was good, but batting was also excellent. This is the age of speciality. All-rounders are accorded highest priority," Deb said.
He also touched upon the medical profession and said, “Doctors also have an added benefit of utilizing their skills in a civil service post.” According to Tripura Infoway, he said, “If someone is a doctor, then the knowledge can be immediately applied to treat the sick.”
Two days ago, Deb grabbed the headlines for questioning Diana Hayden’s Miss World title won 20 years ago and compared her with Aishwarya Rai. He had said, “Indian beauty should ideally look like Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Actually, it was part of a fixed plan, which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of the international market. Aishwarya Rai’s victory was well deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman.” He later apologised for his remarks.
This came soon after his ‘Internet’ comment in which Deb claimed that the Internet technology is nothing new to India as something on similar lines existed even in the Mahabharata era when Sanjaya would share updates about the Kurukshetra battle with Dhritarashtra.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- World Number 1 Rafa Nadal Chalks Up 400th Win on Clay, Storms into Barcelona Final
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds