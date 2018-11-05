Biplab Deb Says it Takes Crores to Set up Industries, Distributing Cows Will Ensure Earnings in 6 Months

Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the CM residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (4.11) pic.twitter.com/kAn8Vqq6R3 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

In an effort to generate employment, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb announced on Sunday that the state government will be launching a scheme for distributing cows among 5000 families which will ,in turn, allow them to start earning in six months. By extension, the CM said it will also help fight malnutrition."We're about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5000 families. I'm not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5000 families they'll start earning in six months," said Biplab.This is not the first time that the CM has made such a claim in support of jobs. In August, he claimed that the youths in Tripura run after political parties for government jobs and asked them to not waste their "crucial time" and instead milk cows or set up ‘paan’ shop to earn a living.“Why run after netas for government jobs? Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties, had the same youth set up a paan shop, he would have had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh by now,” the chief minister had said.The gym instructor-turned-chief minister said he wants to lead by example and will start domestication of cows at his residence.“Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the CM residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition,” said the CM.