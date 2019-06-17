Take the pledge to vote

Biplab Deb to Set Up Museum to Showcase RD Burman's Work, Invites Asha Bhosle for Inauguration

The museum will have rare collections of Pancham Da’s music, photographs, recordings and books.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has decided to set up a museum dedicated to noted music composer and director Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as RD Burman or ‘Pancham Da’.

For people of Tripura, RD Burman is a matter of pride and sentiment because his father Sachin Dev Burman (also a renowned music director and singer) was the member of the Tripura royal family.

In 1980, RD Burman married singer Asha Bhosle and both of them recorded several hit songs and staged many live performances. From 1960s to 1990s, he composed music for 331 films. The only son of Sachin Dev Burman, most of RD Burman’s work was done with Asha Bhosle.

Deb said, “Pancham Da is not only a matter of pride for us but also for the whole country. I had a telephonic conversation with Asha Bhosle ji and requested her to come to Tripura on Pancham Da’s birthday on June 27. I am honoured that she has accepted the invitation on behalf of people of Tripura.”

Recently, BJP national secretary and state BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar met Asha Bhosle in Mumbai and told her about the initiative taken by the Tripura government.

“My in-laws are from Tripura. I wanted to roam around King’s Palace (Ujjayanta Palace). Once, I told this to Pancham. He had said he would fulfill my wish by taking me to Tripura but he could not make it. I will certainly visit Tripura,” Bhosle said in a video message uploaded by Deodhar on his Facebook account.

The museum will have rare collections of Pancham Da’s music, photographs, recordings and books. His personal belongings will also be displayed for people.

