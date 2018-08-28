English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Biplab Deb’s Latest Gem: Ducks Raise Oxygen Levels in Water Bodies by Swimming in Them
Deb said he wants to distribute ducks among villagers in the state because he believes they will boost the rural economy.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
Loading...
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who has a habit of making bizarre statements, is at it again. This time he has landed himself in a controversy for saying that ducks can increase oxygen levels in water bodies by swimming in them.
Deb was addressing an inaugural event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar, an artificial lake around water palace Neermahal, when he said that he wants to distribute ducks among villagers in the state because he believes they will boost the rural economy.
“When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the water body. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture (fish farming) will benefit and fish will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way,” a report in The Indian Express quoted Deb as saying.
According to Deb, the benefits of duck-rearing do not end there. He said children would greatly benefit from additional protein and vitamin supplements if every family in the area kept at least five ducks.
Deb has a habit of finding himself in a spot almost every time he makes a statement.
In April, the chief minister had claimed that the Internet is nothing new to India and that it existed even in the days of Mahabharata. Then in May, he had claimed that Rabindranath Tagore “gave away his Nobel Prize” in protest against the British.
He made the statement in an apparent reference to Tagore's protest against Jallianwalla Bagh massacre of 1919.
Also Watch
Deb was addressing an inaugural event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar, an artificial lake around water palace Neermahal, when he said that he wants to distribute ducks among villagers in the state because he believes they will boost the rural economy.
“When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the water body. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture (fish farming) will benefit and fish will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way,” a report in The Indian Express quoted Deb as saying.
According to Deb, the benefits of duck-rearing do not end there. He said children would greatly benefit from additional protein and vitamin supplements if every family in the area kept at least five ducks.
Deb has a habit of finding himself in a spot almost every time he makes a statement.
In April, the chief minister had claimed that the Internet is nothing new to India and that it existed even in the days of Mahabharata. Then in May, he had claimed that Rabindranath Tagore “gave away his Nobel Prize” in protest against the British.
He made the statement in an apparent reference to Tagore's protest against Jallianwalla Bagh massacre of 1919.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Blasts Reports That Hrithik Roshan Tried to Flirt With Her; Read Her Statement Here
- Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra
- Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Avatar from Hunter is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pics
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...