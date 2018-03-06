Biplab Kumar Deb to be Tripura CM, Jishnu Deb Burman Will be His Deputy; Swearing-in Likely on March 9

Biplab Kumar Deb will be the next chief minister of Tripura, while Jishnu Deb Burman will be his deputy, the BJP announced on Tuesday.The announcement was made by Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the state guesthouse in Agartala.The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Friday at the Swami Vivekananada Maidan in the of Agartala. It is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the Left which had been in power for 25 years.Born in a middle class family at Rajdhar Nagar village in Gomati district on November 25, 1971, Biplab Deb completed his graduation from Udaipur College in the state in 1999.His father Haradhan Deb was a local leader of the Jan Sangh.Biplab Deb left for Delhi soon after his graduation and worked as a gym instructor for a few days. He later joined the RSS. The 48-year-old leader served the Right-wing organisation for around 16 years, under the guidance of Gobinda Acharya and Krishnagopal Sharma, two prominent Sangh leaders.In 2015, he returned to Tripura and assumed the charge of Central Jan Sampark Pramukh for the BJP.Biplab Deb was declared the state president of the BJP on January 6, 2016. He replaced Sudhindra Dasgupta, the longest-serving chief of the party in Tripura.His wife Niti is an officer at State Bank of India. The couple has a son and a daughter.