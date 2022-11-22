Bir Lachat Tea at Pragati Maidan Trade Fair to Mark 400th Birth Anniversary of Assam's Legendary War Hero Lachit Borphukan

As Assam prepares to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of its legendary war hero Lachit Borphukan nationally at Delhi from November 23 to 25 and familiarize the great Ahom General who thwarted every Mughal attempt to invade Assam with his valour and the iron sword to the nation, a special Assam tea for the occasion in the ongoing India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan has been launched.

An instant hit, the Bir Lachit Tea, named after the great general consist of a special blend of strong Assam CTC and handcrafted orthodox for a power-packed tea experience.

“Bir Lachit is an epitome of courage and strength. This pack of strong Assam tea reflects character and strength just like Lachit. A special blend of strong CTC and handcrafted orthodox, this tea is a pure pleasure to drink. A strong cup with robust flavour, this tea reflects the strong Assam character just like “Bir Lachit” expressed Ranjit Baruah, owner of Aromica Tea.

“Priced at Rs 300 per 250gm, the packet carries a small note on Lachit Barphukan to promote his valour, courage and love for his state,” added Ranjit.

Before his Bir Lachit Tea, Ranjit had introduced Zelensky Tea to honour the courage and valour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the face of the Russian invasion.

Promoted as “Really Strong” on its packaging, Zelenskyy Tea (black tea, for which Assam is famous) had become an instant hit since its launch and gathered orders not only from the domestic market but from abroad as well.

Ambassador of Georgia to India Archil Dzuliashvili met Baruah at Guwahati and purchased 20 packets of Zelenskyy Tea.

The Georgian Ambassador slso got himself a few packets of Bir Lachit tea.

“The ambassador enquired about the great Ahom captain and was impressed by his valour and my concept of Assam tea in his name. He asked me to blend a special Assam tea honouring their Georgian hero,” said Ranjit Baruah.

Assam tea is known worldwide for its strong, bright colour, as well as its briskness and malty flavour. The array of affordable options in the company’s current catalogue has more than 40 varieties of teas and tea blends that incorporate health benefits with natural herbs and other ingredients.

Overwhelmed by the huge response of our people in paying tribute to the legendary Mahabir Lachit Barphukan. Over 15 lakh write-ups have been received so far on http://lachitbarphukan.assam.gov.in & Lachit Barphukan app. Urge people to continue showering love & affection on our national hero.

Lachit Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by the Mughals to capture Assam. The ‘Battle of Saraighat’ was fought on the banks of Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition on November 23, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at a function on November 24. The prime minister will attend the valedictory function on November 25.

This 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan to be built with ?175 crore at his memorial at Hollongapar, Jorhat, will be Assam’s glorious tribute to the legendary General whose heroics had saved our motherland from falling into the Mughal’s hands.

