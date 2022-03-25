Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: Calcutta HC to Hear Arson Case at 10.30 am; Plea in SC Seeks CBI Probe

Read more

state.

“The police administration of the state of West Bengal has miserably failed in discharging its duty and responsibility in protecting the life and property of the people of village Bogtui, district Birbhum, West Bengal. The ghastly incident of murder, arson and loot, which took place on March 21, 2022, has resulted in the murder of more than eight persons of the village, which include women and children. “Further, the fear and insecurity and lack of faith in the police administration is also evident from the exodus of people from that village to some other safe places. Therefore, it requires interference of this court to protect the fundamental right of the people in Birbhum district,” the plea said.

It has sought directions to the investigating agency to take over all the FIRs registered by the local police in connection with the incident.

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a tough stance and ordered hunting down of all suspected of involvement the Birbhum carnage including her party colleagues, police on Thursday arrested local Trinamool Congress boss Anarul Hossain from near a hotel in the pilgrimage town of Tarapith. Earlier in the day, on visiting Bogtui village, the scene of Tuesday’s fire bombing and burning of eight people, Banerjee vowed that the police would ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty and none would be spared.

She also indicated a larger clean-up of her administration by ordering a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit arms and bombs across the state. “Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight,” she said.

The orders follow the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh at a crossroad near the village of Bogtui, on the outskirts of Rampurhat town in Birbhum district of Bengal. In an apparent revenge attack, petrol bombs were hurled at 10 houses in the village and 8 people including women and children killed by burning within hours. The attacks and counter-attacks are widely believed by locals to be the result of rivalry over illicit sand mining, though the police is still investigating the cause and sequence of events.

The chief minister met family members of the victims and offered them permanent government jobs and compensation to rebuild their houses.She also visited the house of Sheikh, and gave the same offers to his next of kin.

Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses. Those injured will be provided with Rs 50,000 each. Security in Bogtui village was also beefed up on Thursday evening following Banerjee’s directive. Over 50 policemen were posted in Bogtui village while CCTVs are also being installed to increase security for the villagers there who have complained they lived in ear, a senior officer of district police said.

