Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Bird Flu Cases Reported in Two Karnataka Districts, 6,000 Culled in a Week

The district administrations of Mysore and Davangere have ordered the culling of the birds in farms that are near the villages where the infections were found.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 19, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bird Flu Cases Reported in Two Karnataka Districts, 6,000 Culled in a Week
Chickens are seen in a truck at a poultry market in Mumbai. Representative Image. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Davangere: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, authorities are now fighting bird flu (Avian Influenza) after more than 6,000 domestic birds were found infected in two districts in Karnataka. The infected birds were culled in Mysore and Davangere since the flu was detected on Sunday.

On Tuesday, 4,100 birds were culled in Mysore after the flu was detected in Kumbarakoppal village while 989 birds were culled in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking to News18 on the issue, Abhiram G Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Mysore district said: "Our next step would be a mapping operation to find any remaining infected bird. After that, that there would be ‘combing operation’ to find hidden birds. The third step is likely to be avoided this time as people have been cooperative. Once the two-day sanitization process is over, people can reopen shops for the sale of chicken and eggs."

The official said seven samples from neighbouring farms in the district were tested, out of which two were found positive for bird flu.

Calling the cases as “sporadic” he said even the birds were culled as part of precautionary measures and “did not show any infection”, adding that there is no need to worry about the spread.

In Davangere district, the flu was detected in Bannikodu village of Harihara taluk. Officials visited the village on Tuesday to identify the infected farms and birds. The department of animal husbandry had culled 1,600 birds by Wednesday.

The department officials said the Davangere case surfaced after a poultry farm owner culled thousands of his birds citing fall in chicken prices. The culling was ordered by the district administration after the birds tested positive for the infection.

The district administrations of Mysore and Davangere have ordered culling of birds in a 1 km radius around the villages where the infections were found. The sale of chicken and eggs in a 10 km radius has also been banned till the process of sanitising the farms is conducted. The poultry farm owners will be compensated for the birds culled as per government fixed rate for the birds.

Contrary to rumors about the widespread ban of poultry products in social media, it is suggested that there is no such restrictions except the one imposed with 10 kms of the said villages.

With inputs from HMP Kumar in Davangere

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram