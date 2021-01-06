Bird Flu Causes, Symptoms and Prevention: All You Should Know About Avian Influenza

Bird flu or avian influenza is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans. The most common form of bird flu is H5N1 which can be easily contracted by humans and other animals if they come in contact with a carrier of the virus. Though the virus usually doesn’t spread through human-to-human contact, there is a threat that the coexistence of human flu viruses and H5N1 may create a new virulent strain that is transmissible between humans. This has the potential to cause a pandemic and thus could be catastrophic to humans.

Causes of Bird Flu

Bird flu can spread through domestic poultry and can be transmitted to humans if they come in contact with infected bird feces, secretions from nose, mouth or eyes. Consumption of undercooked poultry and eggs can also cause the disease. Meat heated up to 165 degree Fahrenheit is considered safe for eating.

Bird Flu Symptoms

Some of the common symptoms of Bird flu in humans include cough, fever, headache, diarrhea, respiratory difficulties, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches and malaise.

Bird Flu Prevention

Preventing contact with the infected carrier is the best way to avoid contracting the Bird flu virus. One can minimize the risk by avoiding open-air markets, undercooked poultry and contact with infected birds. Practicing proper hygiene and washing hands frequently also helps reduce the risk.

People who are at high risk of contracting H5N1 include poultry farmers, healthcare workers, travellers coming from affected areas etc. Such people can take precautions such as wearing PPE kits such as N-95 respirators, aprons, gloves, boots, head cover, hair cover and safety goggles.

In addition, one may get a flu shot to prevent getting a human strain of influenza.

Bird Flu Treatment

The treatment of the disease depends on the type of bird flu. In most cases, patients are prescribed to take antiviral medication that helps reduce the severity of the condition. The medication must be started within 48 hours of the appearance of symptoms.

In case of severe infection and harsh symptoms, a patient may be placed on breathing support.