Bird Flu Growing Concern in Gujarat as Cases Detected in Various Districts

Bird flu is now a growing concern in Gujarat as cases have been reported in Junagadh, Surat, Valsad and Vadodara districts.

The deadly disease has also been confirmed in the Vasantpura village of Savli in Vadodara. After the death of 30 crows here, five samples were sent to Bhopal. Three tested positive.

Two cases of bird flu have been reported in Madhi village of Bardoli in Surat. Four crows were found dead near Madhi railway quarters here 5 days ago. The report of two crows came back positive.

Earlier on January 5, the bodies of 53 birds were found near Bantwa Kharo Dam in Manavadar taluka of Junagadh. One of them, Titodi, was reported to have died of bird flu.

Samples of seven raven carcasses were sent from Valsad district to a laboratory in Bhopal. Out of which four crows' carcass samples were tested positive for bird flu in the district on Wednesday.

The district administration came into action after the entry of bird flu in the district and the Valsad district collector also directed the district animal husbandry department, forest department and health department to take necessary action.

The bird section of all the bird sanctuaries and parks in the state is currently restricted. In addition, in the districts where cases have been reported, intensive checking of poultry farms has been carried out and unauthorized entry has been banned.​