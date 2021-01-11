Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 9,000 Birds to be Culled in Parbhani; Dead Crows in Mumbai Spark Fears

The bird flu outbreak, that is being reported across several states, has also been confirmed in Maharashtra. While dead crows sparked fears in Mumbai, bird flu was confirmed in Parbhani, where authorities will cull around 9,000 birds.

Birds were also reported dead in Latur and Amravati.

Eleven dead crows were spotted in Mumbai's Chembur, sparking fears of the aviation flu. Two samples have been sent for testing. Dead birds have previously been spotted in other parts of the Mumbai metropolitan area.

Authorities confirmed the spread of bird flu in Parbhani where 800 hens had been reported dead. The district administration has ordered culling of about 9000 birds and banned sale of birds within 10 km radius.

Parbhani district collector Deepak Mulgikar told News18, "There is no danger to human life. We have started checking people as well. There is no fear of transmission to humans."

The village, where the birds dead hens were reported from, has been declared a prohibitory zone.

In Latur, 400 birds were reported dead while in Amravati 40 hens were reported dead. Samples from both these areas have been sent for testing.

This comes as several other states in the country like Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have confirmed cases of bird flu.

On Sunday, the Kanpur zoo in Uttar Pradesh was shut down, and it was declared all birds there will be killed after the bird flu was confirmed in wild chickens found dead in the zoo.

While 17 more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake in New Delhi on Sunday, authorities declared it an "alert zone". This came a day after the Delhi Development Authority closed the famous water-body-cum-park following the death of 10 ducks on the premises. The samples from the dead ducks have been sent for testing to ascertain whether bird flu was the cause of death.

Authorities also shut the popular Hauz Khas Park in south Delhi, which is a huge water body and attracts a large number of crowd every day, has also been shut.