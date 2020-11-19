Birju Maharaj, Jatin Das and Other Artistes Protest Against Eviction Notices For Overstay in Govt Houses

As many as 27 celebrated artistes, most in the 50 to 90 age group, have been served eviction notices by the ministry of urban development for overstaying in their government accommodations in posh areas of south Delhi. The list includes names such as Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj, Dhrupad singer Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, artist Jatin Das, Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji, Kathak expert Geetanjali Lal and Kuchipudi dancer Guru Jayarama Rao.

The notices issued during the course of the pandemic have asked the artistes to move out of their homes by December 31 and clear dues.

The accommodations had been allotted for three years to eminent artistes in the 40-60 age group, whose monthly income is less than Rs 20,000, since almost the 1970s, with extensions granted over the years.

Guru Jayaram Rao and his wife Vanashree Rao say they have been losing sleep ever since receiving the notice. “We have always been up to date regarding the criteria based on which we were given these allotments. Every time the government has increased our licence fee, we have complied. Now, amid a pandemic, where do I go? We are all aged artistes. We are being treated as if we are squatters who have been staying here illegally,” said Guru Jayarama Rao.

"It is absurd that the government is asking us to move out, especially when, earlier this year, the Prime minister himself declared that no tenant should be asked to leave during the pandemic," said Padma awardee Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar.

Upset with the government move, Dagar said, “We have no place to turn to. Secondly, post 2014 we were never informed about an increase in our licence fee, and now the government is hitting us with dues that go up to lakhs.”

In an interview with The Hindu, Birju Maharaj said that he will return all his awards if the government compels him to move out. Speaking with CNN-News18, he said, “I will be left with no option but move back to Lucknow. I have spent my whole life in Delhi. I have worked so hard through the decades and contributed to the glorification of Indian art and culture both in India and abroad. Asking us to leave is just a sign of complete disrespect.”

When asked what they thought was the cause behind the notices being served, many of these artistes said they felt it was due to a transition in the understanding of the realm of art and culture. They said that while the bureaucracy doesn’t have much to do with art, after having done so much for the country they shouldn’t have been asked to leave in such conditions.

Speaking about the future, Geetanjali Lal said, "I am 70+ and so are most of the artistes in the list. I am not blaming the government or holding anything against them. But they should listen to us or at least consult us regarding our concerns. It is very difficult for us to find homes in Delhi, given the rent and the grievances often held against artistes.”

Despite writing several letters to government authorities, including the culture ministry, urban development ministry, the PMO, the President and also the Prime Minister, these artistes say they have not received any responses yet. The fear of having to leave their homes after decades of stay has become very real for them. With 2020 hitting the entertainment sector and the Covid-19 pandemic reigning everywhere, these artistes face two key questions: where will they go, and how will they repay the dues that they have been asked to pay?

Jatin Das says that the government must come out with proper policies for artistes. "The advisory committee must include people from our realm who can represent our grievances and concerns to the government body. Today, the value of us as senior artistes has gone down and that is a sorry sight," he added.

The ministry of urban development had served these eviction notices on October 9, 2020, asking the artistes to clear their dues accumulated since 2014. Similar notices were served by the government in 2018, but they did not mention the backlog and the issue was resolved after authorities stepped in.