Birth Year on Wedding Cards, Caterers to be Charged: Rajasthan Govt's Mega Plan Against Child Marriage

Rajasthan government has prepared a ‘mega plan’ to stop child marriage during the Akhateej. The state government have ordered the groom and bride’s name be printed on the wedding card and also a copy of the birth certificate of the couple must be submitted to the printing press.

The Akshay Triteeya is on May 14 and after this Peepal Purnima will be celebrated on 26 May this year.

The government ordered stringent steps to be taken to stop the child marriage. The order says that the act and the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act have to be advertised on large scale.

With the help of officials, common people should be told that child marriage is a crime and they should be made aware of the law against it. The government has directed officials to take action to stop the child marriage.

The order also states that the people who would be responsible for the marriage including the attendees will be charged under the act. The order warns the caterers, band organisers, pandit, tent owners and even the people on the groom side from attending to child marriages.

State Home department has issued this order to the district officials including the District Collector, SP, members of Gram Panchayat, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti and instructions have been given in this regard.

