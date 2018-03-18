Birthday Turns Tragic, 3 AIIMS Doctors Crushed to Death in Yamuna E-Way Accident

Three AIIMS doctors, two of them women, died on Sunday and four others of the same institute were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway near here, police said.The seven doctors, posted as resident doctors in Emergency Medicine department of the AIIMS, were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV to celebrate the birthday of Dr Harshad Wankhade, who was also killed in the accident. The SUV rammed into a canter around 2:30 AM, they said.While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital here. They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid.The deceased have been identified as Dr Yashpreet Kathpal (25), Dr Hembala (about 25), and Dr Wankhade (35). According to Shukla, Dr Abhinava Singh, Dr Cathreen Halam, Dr Mahesh Kumar and Dr Jitendra Maurya were later rushed to the AIIMS.Doctors in AIIMS said that all the four injured are stable.One of them suffered a face bone fracture and injuries to the hips, while another doctor suffered a wrist fracture. The rest of the two resident doctors suffered minor bruises, they said.The SP said immediate help was provided as the information about the accident reached the police through dial 100. The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.