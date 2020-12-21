Birthday Wishes Pour in For Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy turned 48 today. His party workers and leaders have been celebrating his birthday for the last few days by aggressively promoting the state government’s welfare schemes.

His party cadres have organised blood donation camps from state to mandal level. They will also be cutting cakes and distributing fruits, food and clothes to the poor across Andhra Pradesh. In many districts across the state, huge flexes and banners have been put up along the roads by local leaders to extend their greetings to Reddy on his birthday.

The party leaders have asked the rank and file to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while gathering for celebrations. Those who take part in any programme are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing.

The son of late Congress stalwart Y S R Reddy, Jagan Mohan led his party to a landslide victory in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. Out of the 175 Assembly seats, the YSRCP won 151, reducing the then ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to 23 seats. He formed his own party in 2011 after a fallout with the Congress' national leadership.

Reddy has been receiving warm birthday greetings from his friends in politics and film industry. Wishing him on his 48th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he prays for wishes of healthy and long life for the leader from the almighty.

Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2020

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wished him good health, well-being and long life in the service of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjaganji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,” wrote Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways.

Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 21, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy V also extended his greetings to the Andra Pradesh chief minister in his regional language, posting a picture of Reddy.

Here are some more wishes:

Wish you a very happy birthday dynamic leader @ysjagan garu 💐#HBDYSJagan— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) December 21, 2020

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ysjagan जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की दुआ।Warm birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Ji. I pray for your good health and all the success. pic.twitter.com/ECrl6LDIzG— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray to Almighty God for healthy and long life.— Rajendra Pratap Singh 'Moti Singh' (@MotisinghU) December 21, 2020

There are very few young leaders left in the world who are truly working for the people's cause; who are holding the hands of the people, as they move forward. Proud to say that Jagananna is one such leader. Love you anna #HBDYSJagan@ysjagan pic.twitter.com/UZpdvzRMu8— Madhavi Goddeti (@MadhaviGoddeti) December 21, 2020

The blessings continue to pour in for the dynamic leader.