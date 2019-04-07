English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Biryani Fight': Nine Arrested After Cong Supporters Scramble for First Serve in Muzaffarnagar
The election meeting was organised at the residence of former MLA Maulana Jameel, who recently switched over to the Congress, at Tadheda village under Kakroli police station.
Congress supporters clash for biryani. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Several persons were injured in clashes among supporters of Congress's Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui over biryani, which officials said was being served at an election meeting without permission, prompting authorities to lodge a police case and arrest nine.
The election meeting was organised at the residence of former MLA Maulana Jameel, who recently switched over to the Congress, at Tadheda village under Kakroli police station on Saturday.
Biryani was to be served for lunch after the meeting, but clashes erupted as those present there scrambled for the first serving, officials said.
Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the violent mob.
A case has been lodged against 34 persons including Jameel and his son Naeem Ahmad under various sections of the IPC and for violation of the model code of conduct, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said, adding that nine persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.
He said security has been tightened in the village and additional forces have been deployed to check any further violence.
Jameel switched over to the Congress from BSP last week. He was elected from the Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.
Bijnor will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
The election meeting was organised at the residence of former MLA Maulana Jameel, who recently switched over to the Congress, at Tadheda village under Kakroli police station on Saturday.
Biryani was to be served for lunch after the meeting, but clashes erupted as those present there scrambled for the first serving, officials said.
Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the violent mob.
A case has been lodged against 34 persons including Jameel and his son Naeem Ahmad under various sections of the IPC and for violation of the model code of conduct, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said, adding that nine persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.
He said security has been tightened in the village and additional forces have been deployed to check any further violence.
Jameel switched over to the Congress from BSP last week. He was elected from the Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.
Bijnor will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL Points Table 2019 | SRH vs MI: Joseph Inspired Mumbai Jump to Fourth
- IPL 2019 | Earmarked for Stardom, Joseph Makes Stunning Debut in MI Uniform
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Filled With Spoilers
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results