Biryani Seller Attacks Jain Devotees in UP’s Baghpat, Several Injured

Jain devotees were allegedly attacked by a chicken biryani shopkeeper and his friends, on Sunday, after a few visitors of a Jain Temple complained about the selling of non-vegetarian food in front of the temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

Police said, a verbal spat turned into a fight between a chicken biryani seller and people visiting a Jain temple in Badagaon under Khekda police station jurisdiction. “An FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the chicken biryani seller and a dozen youths for attacking the devotees and damaging their property,” said Baghpat superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Kumar.

Kumar told the media that police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. “Raids are being conducted to nab the chicken biryani seller and others involved in the attack,” added the SP.

A police officer of the Khekda police station told the media that more than half a dozen youths have been detained and are being questioned for their involvement in the attack.

The officer further told the media that devotees in large numbers were visiting the Shri Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple to observe Nirvana of Lord Parshwanath. A few devotees noticed a shop near the temple named Jain Shikanji was selling chicken biryani. They requested the shop owner to sell his food somewhere else.

“As the devotees approached the shop owner, a verbal spat started between the Jain devotees and the biryani seller. The seller hurled abusive words and then attacked a few devotees. A few minutes later he called his friends from a specific community and attacked the devotees visiting Shri Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple,” added the officer.

The officer further added that the chicken biryani seller along with a dozen youths armed with batons attacked a bus carrying Jain devotees and tried to torch it. Several devotees including men and women were injured in the attack. Till the time the report was filled, the Baghpat police were yet to arrest the chicken biryani seller.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here