BIS Recruitment 2018: 109 Scientist 'B' Posts for Engineering Graduates, Apply before 2nd April 2018

The Bureau of Indian Standards aims to recruit 109 Engineering Graduates and Master’s degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission plus allowances.

Updated:March 22, 2018, 2:36 PM IST
BIS Recruitment 2018: 109 Scientist ‘B’ Posts for Engineering Graduates, Apply before 2nd April 2018
BIS Headquarter. Manak Bhavan in New Delhi (Credit: BIS official website)
BIS Recruitment 2018 for Scientist ‘B’ posts is scheduled to close on 2nd April, next month on the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) – bis.gov.in. The Bureau of Indian Standards aims to recruit 109 Engineering Graduates and Master’s degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission plus allowances. ‘The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs. 79,929,’ read the official advertisement. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 2nd April 2018:

How to apply for BIS Recruitment 2018 for Scientist ‘B’?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bis.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment Advt/Results’ given under Career Opportunities in the sidebar
Step 3 – Under ‘Recruitment of Scientist-B’, click on ‘Click here to apply on-line for Scientist-B
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register online
Step 5 – Login with your credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a printout for further reference
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/bisscbnmar18/

Application Fee:
Male candidates from General and OBC category need to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- while women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted.

BIS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering) - 31
Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Civil Engineering) - 8
Scientist B (Electrical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Electronics Engineering) - 17
Scientist B (Chemical Engineering) - 12
Scientist B (Food Technology) - 5
Scientist B (Microbiology) - 13
Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science) - 3

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a BE/BTech degree in relevant disciplines or Masters degree in Microbiology with minimum 60% aggregate scores.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years.

Selection Process:
BIS will organize an Examination on 15th April 2018 to shortlist candidates for Personal Interview Round.

