English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BIS Recruitment 2018: 109 Scientist 'B' Posts for Engineering Graduates, Apply from March 16
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master's degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B.
File photo of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) building in New Delhi.
BIS Recruitment 2018 to fill 109 vacancies for the post of Scientist 'B' is scheduled to begin next week on the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) – bis.gov.in.
The Bureau of Indian Standards is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master's degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. The application process for the same will begin on 16th March 2018 and conclude on 2nd April 2018, next month.
Application Process:
Interested candidates are required to apply online on the official website - http://www.bis.gov.in/ once the Online Registration begins on 16th March 2018.
Application Fee:
Male candidates from General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- while women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission plus allowances. ‘The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs 79,929,’ read the official advertisement.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must hold a BE/BTech in relevant disciplines or Masters degree in Microbiology with minimum 60% aggregate scores.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years.
Selection Process:
BIS will organize an Examination on 15th April 2018 to shortlist candidates. Candidates who qualify the same will be eligible to appear for an Interview.
BIS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering) - 31
Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Civil Engineering) - 8
Scientist B (Electrical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Electronics Engineering) - 17
Scientist B (Chemical Engineering) - 12
Scientist B (Food Technology) - 5
Scientist B (Microbiology) - 13
Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science) - 3
Also Watch
The Bureau of Indian Standards is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master's degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. The application process for the same will begin on 16th March 2018 and conclude on 2nd April 2018, next month.
Application Process:
Interested candidates are required to apply online on the official website - http://www.bis.gov.in/ once the Online Registration begins on 16th March 2018.
Application Fee:
Male candidates from General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- while women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission plus allowances. ‘The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs 79,929,’ read the official advertisement.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must hold a BE/BTech in relevant disciplines or Masters degree in Microbiology with minimum 60% aggregate scores.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years.
Selection Process:
BIS will organize an Examination on 15th April 2018 to shortlist candidates. Candidates who qualify the same will be eligible to appear for an Interview.
BIS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering) - 31
Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Civil Engineering) - 8
Scientist B (Electrical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Electronics Engineering) - 17
Scientist B (Chemical Engineering) - 12
Scientist B (Food Technology) - 5
Scientist B (Microbiology) - 13
Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science) - 3
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV