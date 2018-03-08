GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BIS Recruitment 2018: 109 Scientist 'B' Posts for Engineering Graduates, Apply from March 16

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master's degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 8, 2018, 5:15 PM IST
BIS Recruitment 2018: 109 Scientist 'B' Posts for Engineering Graduates, Apply from March 16
File photo of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) building in New Delhi.
BIS Recruitment 2018 to fill 109 vacancies for the post of Scientist 'B' is scheduled to begin next week on the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) – bis.gov.in.

The Bureau of Indian Standards is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates and Master's degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. The application process for the same will begin on 16th March 2018 and conclude on 2nd April 2018, next month.

Application Process:
Interested candidates are required to apply online on the official website - http://www.bis.gov.in/ once the Online Registration begins on 16th March 2018.

Application Fee:
Male candidates from General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- while women candidates and SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee.

Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of 7th Pay Commission plus allowances. ‘The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs 79,929,’ read the official advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must hold a BE/BTech in relevant disciplines or Masters degree in Microbiology with minimum 60% aggregate scores.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30 years.

Selection Process:
BIS will organize an Examination on 15th April 2018 to shortlist candidates. Candidates who qualify the same will be eligible to appear for an Interview.
BIS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering) - 31
Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Civil Engineering) - 8
Scientist B (Electrical Engineering) - 10
Scientist B (Electronics Engineering) - 17
Scientist B (Chemical Engineering) - 12
Scientist B (Food Technology) - 5
Scientist B (Microbiology) - 13
Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science) - 3

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
