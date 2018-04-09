English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BIS Recruitment 2018: 155 Trainee/Interns/Young Professional Posts, Apply Before 25th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 25th April 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of BIS.
BIS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 155 vacancies for the posts of Interns, Trainees and Young Professionals has begun on the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) - bis.gov.in. BIS aims to engage young professionals, trainees and interns for a period of 2 years (2-6 months in case of Interns). Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 25th April 2018.
How to apply for BIS Recruitment 2018 for Young Professional, Trainees and Others?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bis.org.in
Step 2 – Click on -"Career Opportunities> Recruitment Advt./Results" tab from left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on Click here to apply on-line
Step 4 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.bis.org.in/recruitmentpage.asp
BIS - Vacancy Details:
Young Professionals - 46
Interns - 6
Graduate Engineer Trainee - 43
Science Graduate trainee - 22
Diploma Trainees - 38
Eligibility Criteria:
Young Professionals - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in relevant subject or technical qualifications like B.Tech, MBA, CA.
Interns - The applicant must be a student pursuing Graduation, Post Graduation or Research level academic courses from reputed University or Institution.
Graduate Engineer Trainee - The applicant must possess B. Tech in engineering granted by a University or Institute recognized by the State Govt. or Central Govt.
Science Graduate trainee - The applicant must possess Graduation in natural sciences granted by a University or Institute recognized by the State Govt. or Central Govt.
Diploma Trainees - The applicant must possess Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix according to different posts as below:
Young Professionals - https://services.bis.gov.in:8071/AIYP/da_yp.pdf
Interns - https://services.bis.gov.in:8071/AIYP/da_intern.pdf
Graduate Engineer Trainee/ Science Graduate trainee/ Diploma Trainees - https://services.bis.gov.in:8071/AIYP/da_trainee.pdf
Age Limit:
Young Professionals/ Graduate Engineer Trainee/ Science Graduate trainee/ Diploma Trainees - The applicant must be below 35 years of age as on 1st January 2018
Interns - There is no age limit prescribed for Interns
Pay Scale:
Young Professionals - Rs.50,000 per month
Graduate Engineer Trainee - Rs.35,000 per month
Science Graduate trainee - Rs.35,000 per month
Diploma Trainees - Rs.30,000 per month
Interns - Rs.5,000 per month
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
