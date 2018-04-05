BIS Scientist Exam Admit Card Expected on 7th April 2018, Exam on 15th April 2018

BIS Scientist-B Exam Admit Card is expected to be released on 7th April 2018 by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on its official website – bis.org.in. BIS is scheduled to organize the examination on 15th April 2018 in 45 cities across the country. The Bureau of Indian Standards aims to recruit 109 Engineering Graduates and Master’s degree holders in Microbiology for the post of Scientist B. Candidates who had registered successfully for this recruitment drive must keep a tab on the official website to download their Admit Card once it is released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).BIS will organize an Examination comprising objective type questions aimed to test the Reasoning Ability, English Language Proficiency, Technical Knowledge of Concerned Discipline and Quantitative Aptitude of the candidates. The questions will be set in Hindi and English except for the English language section.The test will be of 200 marks and candidates must secure minimum 50% in the ‘Technical Knowledge of Concerned Discipline’ and minimum 100 marks overall to qualify for the next round of selection process. Negative Marking is applicable for each wrong answer.Candidates will be allotted 2 hours to attempt the exam; however, given the verification process, candidates can expect to be in the examination premises for about 4 hours in total. ‘Though the duration of the examination is 2 hours candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 4 hours including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions,’ read the official notification.Candidates also need to carry an original photo id proof along with their Admit Card and copy of the photo id proof on the date of examination. Apart from Aadhaar/e-Aadhaar Card, candidates can also use PAN Card or Passport or Permanent Driving Licence or Voter's Card or Bank/ Post Office Passbook with photograph or a valid Photo ID card issued by a recognized College/ University, Employee ID, or Bar Council Identity Card with photograph, etc.