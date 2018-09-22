English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Being Hospitalised Minutes After Arrest, Bishop Franco Mulakkal Deemed 'Healthy'
Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, would be produced in a magistrate court in Pala later in the day. Sources said ECG and other cardiac related tests were performed. His health condition is said to be normal.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, during police investigation. (File photo: PTI)
Kottayam: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, was Saturday discharged from the government hospital in the city where he was admitted following complaints of chest pain.
The 54-year-old clergyman would be produced in a magistrate court in Pala later in the day. Sources said ECG and other cardiac related tests were performed. His health condition is said to be normal.
He complained of chest pain when he was being taken to Kottayam Police club from the Crime Branch office in Thrippunithura in Ernakulam district on Friday night, official sources said.
The vehicle carrying the Bishop was directed to the Medical College Hospital when it reached Ettumanoor at around 11 pm after the Bishop complained of chest pain, sources said. He is under the observation in the cardiology section of the college after his blood pressure shot up, they said.
Earlier, Mulakkal's medical check up was done at the Government Taluk Hospital in Thrippunithura Friday night, immediately after his arrest. In her complaint to the Kottayam police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.
She said she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman.
