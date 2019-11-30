Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Bail Extended till January 6 in Kerala Nun Rape Case

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala court on Saturday extended the bail of former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of sexually abusing a nun between 2014 and 2016, till January 6.

Franco was present in the additional sessions court during the hearing, where he arrived after praying in a nearby church. Mulakkal had reached St. Antony's church Kottayam along with some priests and devotees around 9 am today where he prayed before proceeding to court.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 last year on charges of rape and got bail on October 16, 2018.

The Kerala Police has already filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in the court against him.

The trial is expected to start from January 6.

The chargesheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and many nuns.

After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the diocese of Jalandhar.

(With inputs from agencies)

