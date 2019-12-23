Bishunpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bishnapur): Ashok Oraon of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

69. Bishunpur (Bishnapur ) (बिशुनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Gumla (गुलमा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Bishunpur is part of 12. Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 67.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.92%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,34,401 eligible electors, of which 1,19,332 were male, 1,15,067 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Bishunpur, there are 4090 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1975 are male, 2115 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2491 voters in the 80+ age category and 3292 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,19,936 eligible electors, of which 1,14,099 were male, 1,05,837 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,86,306.

Bishunpur has an elector sex ratio of 964.26.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chamra Linda of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10843 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 37.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of RAKAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16,710 votes which was 13.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RAKAP had a vote share of 36.98% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 69. Bishunpur Assembly segment of Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency. Lohardaga Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.95%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.92%, while it was 64.53% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 349 polling stations in 69. Bishunpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 69. Bishunpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Gumla district of Jharkhand: Bishunpur and Ghaghra police stations and Gumla police station (excluding Gumla municipality and Gram Panchayats Hurhuria, Ghatagaon, Asani, Chandali, Telgaon, Pugu, Bangaru, Karaundi, Dumardih and Murkunda) in Gumla sub-division; and Senha police station in Lohardaga sub­division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bishunpur is: 23.2895 84.4632.

