Bison Killed and Its Meat Eaten in Bengal Village, 1 Arrested

An Indian bison was slaughtered and its meat eaten in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, following which a person was arrested on Friday, forest officials said. The incident happened in Tilabari village near the Gorumara forest on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Somra Munda caught the bison from the forest and ate the meat along with four others, he said. Munda has been arrested while a hunt is on for the others, he added.

Horns of the bison and a part of the meat were later recovered from his house with the help of the Forest Department's dog squad, the official said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the killing, he said.

