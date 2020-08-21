INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bison Killed and Its Meat Eaten in Bengal Village, 1 Arrested

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Somra Munda caught the bison from the forest and ate the meat along with four others, he said. Munda has been arrested while a hunt is on for the others, he added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
Share this:

An Indian bison was slaughtered and its meat eaten in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, following which a person was arrested on Friday, forest officials said. The incident happened in Tilabari village near the Gorumara forest on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Somra Munda caught the bison from the forest and ate the meat along with four others, he said. Munda has been arrested while a hunt is on for the others, he added.

Horns of the bison and a part of the meat were later recovered from his house with the help of the Forest Department's dog squad, the official said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the killing, he said.

.

Next Story
Loading