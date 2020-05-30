INDIA

BITS Releases Schedule of BITSAT 2020, Exam to Begin from August 6

(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

BITSAT 2020 will be held from August 6 to 10. The exam will be conducted through online mode.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has announced the revised dates for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT-2020).

BITSAT-2020 will be held from August 6 to 10. The exam will be conducted through online mode. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 16 to May 25. However, it had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

BITS has said it will soon announce other updates pertaining to the exam and asked students to keep visiting the official portal bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate courses such as Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharma), and Master of Science. All programmes are offered at the campuses of the BITS located in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

The exam will be of 3-hour duration and candidates will be asked questions from Physics, Chemistry, English, Logical Reasoning, Mathematic and Biology sections.

Besides this, the institute has released a notification urging candidates to not fall prey to misinformation and fake admission offers. BITS said some “unscrupulous individuals, entities and agencies” are approaching aspirants saying they can get admission at BITS Pilani and for this they are demanding a hefty sum of money.

The institute has reiterated that admission to BITS Pilani is done on merit only.

For reading the notification, click on the link here.


