BITSAT 2018 Admit Card releasing today at bitsadmission.com; Exams begin 16th May 2018
BITS Pilani is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Tests from 16th to 31st May 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Pilani Campuses viz Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.
Screen grab of the official website of BITS Pilani.
BITSAT 2018 Admit Card is scheduled to be released today on the official admissions website of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - bitsadmission.com. ‘BITSAT-2018 hall ticket will be released on 12th April 2018’ read an official notification. BITS Pilani is scheduled to organize the Computer Based Tests from 16th to 31st May 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Pilani Campuses viz Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. Candidates who had enrolled for the same must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Cards as they are released. The BITSAT 2018 Hall Tickets will be available till 10th May 2018.
BITSAT 2018 Centre Allotment and Slot Booking process was open till 5th April on the official website. The varsity had released the exam centres allotted to applicants and registered candidates were asked to reserve the test date and slot on a ‘First Come First Serve’ basis.
During the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT), candidates are presented with 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from a large questions bank based on current NCERT syllabus divided into four parts viz:
Part I - Physics - 40 Questions
Part II - Chemistry - 40 Questions
Part III - English Proficiency (15 Questions) & Logical Reasoning (10 Questions)
Part IV - Mathematics/Biology - 45 Questions
Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the CBT and if a candidate manages to complete all questions within 3 hours then s/he’ll be presented with 12 extra questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths/Biology.
