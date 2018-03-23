English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
BITSAT 2018 Online Slot Booking Begins, Book Test Date/Time Before 5th April, 2018
BITSAT 2018 Centre Allotment and Slot Booking process has been initiated by Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani for the candidates who had successfully registered themselves for BITS Admission Test – BITSAT 2018.
Picture for representation.
BITSAT 2018 Centre Allotment and Slot Booking process has been initiated by Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani for the candidates who had successfully registered themselves for BITS Admission Test – BITSAT 2018. The varsity has released the exam centres allotted to applicants and applicants will be able to book their test date and slot online now. ‘BITSAT-2018 Slot booking is now enabled. Registered candidates may reserve the test date and slot on a First Come First Serve basis.’ read the official notification. Candidates who had applied for BITSAT 2018 can follow the instructions below and book their slot at the earliest on or before 5th April 2018:
How to book Test Date and Time for BITSAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bitsadmission.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘CLICK HERE to book your test date and test time.’
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Select Gender, enter Date of Birth and email id, and click on Proceed
Step 4 – Check your Exam Centre, select test date and test time
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.bitsadmission.com/bitsat/bitsat2018slotallot/Default.aspx
BITSAT 2018 is organized for candidates seeking admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Pilani Campuses viz Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. “After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading during 12th April 2018 - 10th May 2018. Make sure that you visit this website again between these dates to download the Hall ticket and instructions.” read the official slot booking page.
