BITSAT 2018 Registration Ends at 5PM Today, Apply now at bitsadmission.com
The online registration process for BITS Admission Test 2018 began on 19th December 2017 and was scheduled to end on 13th March 2018, last week.
BITSAT 2018 Registration Ends at 5PM today on the official admissions website of Birla Institute of Technology and Science - bitsadmission.com. The online registration process for BITS Admission Test 2018 began on 19th December 2017 and was scheduled to end on 13th March 2018, last week. However, it was extended to 19th March 2018, i.e. today. Candidates seeking admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes (BE/B.Pharm./M.Sc.) at various BITS Pilani Campuses viz Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad must follow the instructions below and apply online now:
How to apply for BITSAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bitsadmission.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘BITSAT Online Tests’ from the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to apply online.’
Step 4 – Read all instructions and click on ‘Allow me to Apply Online’
Step 5 – Register online, enter your details, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.bitsadmission.com/bitsat/bitsatapply/OnlineReg.aspx
BITSAT 2018 - Application Fee:
Male Candidates – Rs.2950
Female Candidates – Rs.2450
M/F Candidates opting for Dubai Exam Centre – US$70 (Rs.4500)
‘If you have made multiple payments for a single BITSAT application because of connection error or any payment failure issue, pl. provide your details for refund claim, if any. Click here to provide the details on or before 5.00PM on 20th March 2018’ read a note on the official website.
