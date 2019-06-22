BITSAT 2019: Engineering, Pharmacy Admission Lists Released at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology, Science (BITS), Pilani has declared the admission list for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses on June 20. The BITSAT 2019 admission List was released by the Birla Institute of Technology, Science (BITS)on its official website bitsadmission.com

All candidates can check their respective admission lists for BITSAT 2019 Engineering, and BITSAT 2019 Pharmacy on the official website.

Shortlisted candidates can download their call letter online and know the admission schedule from it. Further, the second admission list is scheduled to be published on Monday, July 1, 2019.

BITSAT 2019: Steps to Download Admission List

All BITSAT applicants, can check their admission status, by downloading the BITSAT 2019 Admission List and call letter.

Step 1- Visit the official BITSAT website.

Step 2- On the homepage, search for the tab that says ‘First Degree admission list’

Step 3- Click on it and enter your application number and password to view the BITSAT 2019 Engineering Admission List, and the BITSAT 2019 Pharmacy Admission List

Step 4- Hit the submit button

Step 5- The BITSAT 2019 Admission List can be viewed and downloaded