BITSAT 2019: Test City Allotment List Available Now, Slot Booking Starts from Tomorrow

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is allotting the exam city to the registered candidates for BITSAT 2019 from Wednesday, April 03, 2019. The candidates can check their allotted test city to appear for the exam on the official website of BITSAT 2019 - www.bitsadmission.com The candidates need to book the BITSAT 2019 slot like exam date, centre and time on that particular city that they are allotted.1. Visit the official website of BITSAT - www.bitsadmission.com 2. Open the BITSAT 2019 admission portal3. Login using your application number and password4. The allotted centre will be displayed on your screenThe slot booking is starting from April 05, 2019. The candidates will be allowed to book their BITSAT slots until April 08, 2019.